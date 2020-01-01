 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dutch Valley Farms

MOVING FORWARD. HONORING TRADITION. CELEBRATING THE HARVEST.

No matter rain, snow or shine, DVF serves all of Oregon.
About Dutch Valley Farms

Keeping our word is crucial. What can we say—flakiness just isn’t in our DNA. That’s why when we promise you a consistently clean, high quality product, we mean it. And that unwavering guarantee comes from a genuine respect for the process and hyper-focused attention to the details. At Dutch Valley Farms, we’re not just concerned with high THC levels. We’re focused on the complete synergy of all the compounds, terpenes and cannabinoids that make up the plant. That means you can count on an unparalleled cannabis experience. And you can take that to the bank, er… dispensary.

Available in

United States, Oregon