About this product

Juanita La Lagrimosa or “Jane the tearful” is a very, very special strain. A multi-time Spannabis Cup winning strain, this high CBD/low THC sativa is the most popular strain in Spain. It’s extremely popular with pain patients as a daytime strain, due to its pain relieving CBD effects and its sativa heritage. Juanita is a rare strain in the U.S. and a premium phenotype will produce a fruity taste as well as an almost equal CBD to THC ratio. Dutchie’s Juanita La Lagrimosa has been lab tested at over 13% CBD and is consistently under 13% THC. Dutchie’s Juanita is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Juanita Dutchie is moderately potent and is a good strain for a beginner. Juanita is a fantastic strain for all chronic pain patients. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

About this brand

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.