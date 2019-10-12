Susansir
on October 12th, 2019
Great product! Very portable and discreet. I like the fact that the prerolls are made with bud and not leaf or shake...a keeper for me!
San Dimas OG is an extremely potent hybrid strain that many patients enjoy for its hard hitting yet uplifting effects. A premium phenotype of San Dimas OG has a soft lemon taste. San Dimas OG will produce an uplifting feeling with a very strong head high. Dutchie’s San Dimas OG has been lab tested at over 27% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A San Dimas OG Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
