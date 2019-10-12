 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
San Dimas Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

by Dutchie

About this product

San Dimas OG is an extremely potent hybrid strain that many patients enjoy for its hard hitting yet uplifting effects. A premium phenotype of San Dimas OG has a soft lemon taste. San Dimas OG will produce an uplifting feeling with a very strong head high. Dutchie’s San Dimas OG has been lab tested at over 27% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A San Dimas OG Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

1 customer review

Susansir

Great product! Very portable and discreet. I like the fact that the prerolls are made with bud and not leaf or shake...a keeper for me!

About this brand

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.