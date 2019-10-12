About this product

San Dimas OG is an extremely potent hybrid strain that many patients enjoy for its hard hitting yet uplifting effects. A premium phenotype of San Dimas OG has a soft lemon taste. San Dimas OG will produce an uplifting feeling with a very strong head high. Dutchie’s San Dimas OG has been lab tested at over 27% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A San Dimas OG Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.