Wizard Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Dutchy pre-rolls feature a smooth blend of flower in a package that will burn even and taste amazing. Perfect for enhancing time with your friends, these WA state pre-rolls include the right amount of THC and are packaged perfectly to encourage your closest friends to pass it to their left.
on April 21st, 2020
Not good flower at all..no high dont waste your $$
on December 27th, 2019
Not good flower at all strains not accurate I will never buy or recommend harsh nasty taste no high at all very bad product keeping it real!!!
on June 29th, 2017
I continue to buy Dutchy pre-rolls on the regular. They are the perfect companion when I am on my way to a game or if I am just hanging out with my friends. Great high, good body buzz, but plenty of energy to still get out of the house.