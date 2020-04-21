 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dutchy Pre-Roll

by Dutchy

About this product

Dutchy pre-rolls feature a smooth blend of flower in a package that will burn even and taste amazing. Perfect for enhancing time with your friends, these WA state pre-rolls include the right amount of THC and are packaged perfectly to encourage your closest friends to pass it to their left.

Richard80

Not good flower at all..no high dont waste your $$

niketownunited

Not good flower at all strains not accurate I will never buy or recommend harsh nasty taste no high at all very bad product keeping it real!!!

belltownbeast

I continue to buy Dutchy pre-rolls on the regular. They are the perfect companion when I am on my way to a game or if I am just hanging out with my friends. Great high, good body buzz, but plenty of energy to still get out of the house.

About this brand

Dutchy is a fine line of cannabis flower and concentrate products made for sharing. Perfect for good friends, good bud and good times, our quality whole flower, pre-rolls and oil are carefully sourced to provide the right amount of THC to enhance time with your friends. Products are currently available in WA state locations.