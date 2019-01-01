 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Frozen
  5. Pea Soup

Pea Soup

by Earth's Edibles

$12.00MSRP

Golden Rules for Medical Marijuana Edibles: - Go Low and Go Slow - Never Mix Edibles with Alcohol or Medication - Do Not Drive or Operate Machinery - Keep away from Children and Pets - Never Serve Medicated Foods without Their Consent

Established in 2015, we at Earth’s Edibles believe medicine should be effective and consistent. We combine the freshest ingredients with premium cannabis strains, in order to provide you with a delicious and nutritious meal, while enjoying the medicinal effects that marijuana CBD and THC has to offer. Contact us today, to find out how your next meal can be an Earth’s Edibles gourmet entrée. We are open to taking orders 24/7, 356 days a year but cannot ship on weekends or holidays. We ship anywhere in Canada! Made using local produce and GMO-free ingredients, our ready-to-eat meals are sure to satisfy your next craving, and leave you feeling blissful and fulfilled. Our products provide a wonderful alternative to conventional edibles, allowing you to enjoy a nutritious meal choice, rather than a sugary treat. We offer varied levels of CBD & THC concentrates in our edibles and other products. In addition to our edibles we also carry a variety of quality concentrates, sweets, and flowers.