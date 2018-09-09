Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Flower + Grower's Notes: The flower from OG 78 is simply delightful. This CBD rich cultivar, with a THC:CBD ratio of 1 to 2, carries an earthy aroma with notes of fresh citrus. Excellent for alleviating pain and stress while stimulating the appetite. CBD 12.2% | THC 6.8%
on September 9th, 2018
Perfect for after working an 11 or so hour day. This strain helps relax my muscles and ease away the stress. I used one bong hit before work for anxiety ( makes the drive easier lol ). I mix lemon puff before bed for the perfect nights sleep.