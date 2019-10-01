 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pineapple Jager

by East Fork Cultivars

About this product

Borrows distinct characteristics, including color and nose, from parents. Notes of sweetgrass and earth.

1 customer review

Mountainmama13

The most amazing strain. It can fix almost anything for me, from pain to anxiety to generally not feeling well, all without feeling too stoned. Leaves me feeling better and ready to face the day.

About this brand

Mission | Develop and preserve sustainable sungrown farming methods to produce the highest quality organic CBD cannabis with a resolute commitment to environmental and social responsibility. *** East Fork Cultivars is an OLCC licensed and Clean Green Certified® 10 acre farm located in Southern Oregon's Illinois Valley. *** We're devoted to the development and preservation of sungrown cannabis and believe that sustainable farming methods produce superior high CBD cannabis. Our desire to provide Oregonians with a quality plant based medicine drives our selection of cultivars, or cannabis strains, that are high in CBD. *** Our farm is in the small town of Takilma located in Southern Oregon, between the pristine waters of the East Fork of the Illinois River and the Siskiyou Wilderness — the heart of the world’s best sungrown cannabis environment. *** Here, on our small family farm, is where all our cannabis is organically grown. We create a balanced and healthy ecosystem by caring for the soil, the water, the air, and we introduce plant partners for optimal symbiosis. *** * OLCC Licensed, 2017 * Clean Green Certified®, 2017