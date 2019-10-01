Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Borrows distinct characteristics, including color and nose, from parents. Notes of sweetgrass and earth.
on October 1st, 2019
The most amazing strain. It can fix almost anything for me, from pain to anxiety to generally not feeling well, all without feeling too stoned. Leaves me feeling better and ready to face the day.