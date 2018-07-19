Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
GENESIS is ebbuTM's first proof of concept product designed to introduce the new product category "Formulations" into the cannabis marketplace. GENESIS consists of 6 purified cannabis compounds (cannabinoids/terpenes) to create a very powerful, and uplifting effect that is a predictable and consistent effect every single time it is consumed.
on July 19th, 2018
These are the notes I took from today's session: 1, 3sec. hit at 12:22 pm, very harsh. Noticing high coming on at 12:26. No "weed paranoia" to speak of, spacey yet focused. Mostly sober at 2:14 pm with slight aftereffects still lingering. Could easily use this in a social setting without feeling anxious or overwhelmed by the high. - Overall, I dig this cartridge, its potency is the highest I've ever had. But, just like I indicated in my notes, it hits fairly harshly with a 3-4 second pull. Whatever the terpene profile is, I don't have a refined enough of a palate to detect it. Mostly the characteristic "weed" taste, albeit more subdued. You could definitely get high on the D.L. with an ebbu Genesis cartridge, like an old school hip flask at a wedding. I didn't get the syringe kit, I picked up the cartridge/battery combo at Lightshade Sheridan for $61.73 - out the door, that's not terrible. Provided you have a 510 thread battery you'll probably shave 10 bucks off the purchase. Final verdict - Great effects for a proprietary blend cartridge, taste is nothing special.