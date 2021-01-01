ebbu
GENESIS - 500mg Dabable Syringe w/ Metal Needle
Product rating:
About this product
GENESIS is ebbuTM's first proof of concept product designed to introduce the new product category "Formulations" into the cannabis marketplace. GENESIS consists of 6 purified cannabis compounds (cannabinoids/terpenes) to create a very powerful, and uplifting effect that is a predictable and consistent effect every single time it is consumed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!