ebbuTM is a state-of-the-art cellular pharmacology cannabis based company with a cutting edge polypharmaceutical approach nestled in the mountains of Evergreen, CO. It is the mission of ebbuTM's PhD scientists and research assistants to separate out the various molecular compounds of cannabis (cannabinoids/terpenes) and purify them to 99.9% using high-end instruments to perform Supercritical Fluid Chromatography. Once ebbuTM fractionally separates, distills, and purifies each individual natural compound, ebbuTM is then able to mix these compounds into very specific ratio formulas designed to target receptors within the human body to truly create consistent and predictable effects every single time an ebbuTM formulated product is consumed. This is how ebbuTM is now proving the "Entourage Effect". The first proof of concept formula named "GENESIS" launched in the Colorado marketplace on November 30th, 2016, and has now created an entire 4th new category in the cannabis industry called "Formulations". ebbuTM plans to release their flagship line of products by Q2 of 2017 called ebbuTM "Feelings". Feelings will be products when consumed, will give the consumer specific feelings such as: Energy; Bliss; Chill; Zen; Create. ebbuTM will have three other product lines called ebbuTM "BOLD" (high potentency), ebbuTM "WELL" (wellness), and ebbuTM "PLAY" (lighter, less potent products you can consume more amounts of at once socially).