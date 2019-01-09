banks305
on January 9th, 2019
Our CBD isolate is the very best crystallized CBD in the world. Because of the unique manufacturing process we use, as well as the high percentage of CBD naturally present in our plants, our organic pure CBD crystals breakdown at a much higher temperature than pure CBD isolate from nearly all other companies who use CBD from plants grown for fiber. 97%+ Pure Hemp extract. OUR PRODUCTS: CBD OIL CBD PASTE CBD VAPE JUICE CBD WAX , CRUMBLE CBD CRYSTAL/ISOLATE POWDER CBD WATER SOLUBLE NANO POWDER , LIQUID Q&C Every batch raw extracts tested by third party. The Hemp We Choose Is Certified .We produce organic and 100% natural industrial hemp from carefully selected and certified seeds. Solvents Free!