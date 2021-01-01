 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Eighty Six Brand - Citrus Blast Delta-8 Gummies

Eighty Six Brand - Citrus Blast Delta-8 Gummies

by Eighty Six Brand

Write a review
Eighty Six Brand Edibles Candy Eighty Six Brand - Citrus Blast Delta-8 Gummies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Who says citrus fruits are only confined to a light breakfast snack?! Citrus Blast smacks you with overtones of juicy grapefruit slices complete with subtle notes of citrus zest. 300MG Delta-8 THC | 30MG per Gummy Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola), Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Red #40, and Delta-8 (Tetrahydrocannabinol).

About this brand

Eighty Six Brand Logo
At Eighty Six, we've been advocates for hemp since the beginning, so when we found out about Delta-8 THC, we were hooked! We discovered that Delta-8 was a relatively unknown substance with the powerful potential to spur creativity, aid with sleep, and keep your mind clear and focused. Unlike Delta-9 THC, Delta-8's psychoactive effects are super minimal, allowing you to elevate your mind while remaining clear and in control. Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase. Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind. Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review