Eighty Six Brand - Citrus Blast Delta-8 Gummies
by Eighty Six Brand
Who says citrus fruits are only confined to a light breakfast snack?! Citrus Blast smacks you with overtones of juicy grapefruit slices complete with subtle notes of citrus zest. 300MG Delta-8 THC | 30MG per Gummy Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola), Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Red #40, and Delta-8 (Tetrahydrocannabinol).
Eighty Six Brand
