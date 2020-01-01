Forbidden Cake (Hybrid)
About this product
Genetics: Wedding Cake x Forbidden Fruit Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Good Potency: High We were able to obtain the breeder's cut of Forbidden Fruit that was the loudest purple strain we have ever encountered. Forbidden Cake combines the LOUD sweet, rotten fruit terps with cookie gas. Phenos will produce varying amounts of purple colors.
