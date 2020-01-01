Head Cake (Hybrid)
About this product
Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: High Potency: High After over a decade of looking, we were finally able to obtain a vigorous cut of the legendary Headband aka Daywrecker Diesel. We crossed this with our Wedding Cake cut to create a cross with great yield, a super potent, happy high and mouthwatering cookies with sour gas terpenes.
