Kimbo Punch (Hybrid)
About this product
Genetics: Purple Punch x Kimbo Kush Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Good Potency: High The cut of Kimbo Kush we used tests in the mid 20s, insanely frosty, loud creamy grapey terps and a great yielder. We crossed Kimbo Kush with our Purple Punch to up the yield while retaining the loud grape terpenes and stand-out frosty bag appeal.
