About this product

Lemon Runtz - Genetics: Runtz x Lemon Tree Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks Yield: Good Potency: Very high SKU: LEMR-F Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC. Lemon Tree is a hard to find, elite cut from southern California that has by far the loudest lemon terpenes we have ever encountered. Many “lemon” strains get their names because they have a hint of lemon. Lemon Tree doesn’t hint anything – it screams lemon just from being in the same room. This cross was a no brainer. If you like candy lemon strains, this is a must try.