About this product

Runtz Pucker - Genetics: Runtz x Lemongrass Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks Yield: Good Potency: Very high SKU: RPUC-F Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC. Lemongrass is a large-yielding, vigorous lemon strain that was made by crossing Lemon Kush and Gelato. It has become a staple of commercial growers due to its large yields. Lemongrass’ terpenes gush a tart lemon flavor that is backed with a gassy fuel taste, and notes of vanilla. The lime green buds come drenched in trichomes and the uplifting, energetic high. By crossing Lemongrass to Runtz, we add some yield size with a touch of lemon. For people that want an elite quality strain with commercial yield, Runtz Pucker is one to add to the stable.