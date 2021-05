About this product

Tangie Candie - Genetics: Runtz x Tangerine Cookies Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks Yield: Good Potency: Very high SKU: TGCD-F Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC. We crossed our Runtz cut with our prized Tangerine Cookies. Tangie Candie is absolutely caked in frost and tested at 29% THC and 5.1% in terpenes, some of the highest terpene content we have encountered. The smell of Tangerine Cookies is LOUD orange cream soda. Tangie Candie is a stand-out cross that combines fruity, sweet candy with sour berries of Runtz with Orange Cream soda that will not disappoint.