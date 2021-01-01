About this product

Twice Baked Runtz- Genetics: Runtz x Biscotti Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks Yield: Very Good Potency: Very high SKU: TWBR-F Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC. Biscotti is also an elite, legendary strain in its own right. The original cut is hard to find and a lot of fake cuts are floating around. The original Biscotti is ultra loud gas with gym sock funk and grows large, dense greasy buds. The combination of loud funky gas and loud exotic fruit makes Twice Baked Runtz a pungent strain that will make both your eyes and mouth water.