Make switching plants easy. The Elite PotSock™ allows for proper drainage and easy clean up when harvest is over and it's time to move on to the next plant. Cinch up the draw string at the top to contain all the soil within the liner and make clean up a breeze. Includes 60 PotSocks™. For larger orders, contact us for commercial pricing!
When passion meets purpose, there’s no end to the possibilities. At Elite, we’re here to help your hydroponic garden reach its full potential. Our simple, cost-effective nutrient systems lead to high-yield results. Whether you’re a part-time hobbyist or a full-scale commercial operation, you’ll find everything you need for success right here.