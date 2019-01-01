 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Elite PotSock™

by Elite Garden

About this product

Make switching plants easy. The Elite PotSock™ allows for proper drainage and easy clean up when harvest is over and it's time to move on to the next plant. Cinch up the draw string at the top to contain all the soil within the liner and make clean up a breeze. Includes 60 PotSocks™. For larger orders, contact us for commercial pricing!

About this brand

When passion meets purpose, there’s no end to the possibilities. At Elite, we’re here to help your hydroponic garden reach its full potential. Our simple, cost-effective nutrient systems lead to high-yield results. Whether you’re a part-time hobbyist or a full-scale commercial operation, you’ll find everything you need for success right here.