Resin D

by Elite Garden

About this product

Healthy plants need lots of food. Elite Resin D provides the vital nutrients necessary in the later and final stages of growth and promotes the development of rich, full flowers.

About this brand

When passion meets purpose, there’s no end to the possibilities. At Elite, we’re here to help your hydroponic garden reach its full potential. Our simple, cost-effective nutrient systems lead to high-yield results. Whether you’re a part-time hobbyist or a full-scale commercial operation, you’ll find everything you need for success right here.