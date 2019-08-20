 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Harlequin Pre-Roll

by Elyon Cannabis

Harlequin Pre-Roll

Flavors: Woody, floral & earthy.

justinamazing

I really love Elyon Harlequin CBD. Whenever I smoke their strain I get instant stress relief and pain relief it smells like a fresh cut pine Christmas tree. When I inhale it tastes like a Christmas sugar cookie but when I exhale it tastes like Christmas coffee from Starbucks one of my favorite strains. The strain I get is 0.3% thc and 20% CBD.

from Elyon Cannabison September 17th, 2019

Thank you soo much for the review. We are glad you enjoy our cbd strain. Thank you for your continued support.

About this strain

Harlequin

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Harlequin is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. A descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains, you can depend on Harlequin to provide clear-headed, alert sativa effects. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. Flavors can range from earthy musk to sweet mango, but without a doubt, what draws crowds to Harlequin is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication.

About this brand

Nested in the vineyards of Sonoma County you will find Elyon Cannabis farms. Elyon Cannabis is grown in greenhouses under the perfect Sonoma County sunshine. It is hand-grown in enriched soil, fed with organic (OMRI Certified) nutrients, and harvested at the peak of freshness before being slow cured. These pristine conditions combined with decades of cultivation experience help us grow some of the most flavorful and potent cannabis in California.