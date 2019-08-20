justinamazing
on August 20th, 2019
I really love Elyon Harlequin CBD. Whenever I smoke their strain I get instant stress relief and pain relief it smells like a fresh cut pine Christmas tree. When I inhale it tastes like a Christmas sugar cookie but when I exhale it tastes like Christmas coffee from Starbucks one of my favorite strains. The strain I get is 0.3% thc and 20% CBD.
from Elyon Cannabison September 17th, 2019
Thank you soo much for the review. We are glad you enjoy our cbd strain. Thank you for your continued support.