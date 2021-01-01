 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Other products containing delta-8 THC
  5. Delta 8 Tincture | Awake (Lemon Verbena)

Delta 8 Tincture | Awake (Lemon Verbena)

by Elyxr

Write a review
Elyxr Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Delta 8 Tincture | Awake (Lemon Verbena)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

AWAKE your senses with our Lemon Verbena, an uplifting lemon citrus blend, to make you feel fresh and energized. Limonene, Valancene and A-Pinene are the top terpenes to aid with waking up and bringing you to a more conscious state.

About this brand

Elyxr Logo
Lab tested, and highly potent Delta-8, Delta-10, and THC-O products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review