 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Loyal Zwatz Crumble

Loyal Zwatz Crumble

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Concentrates Solvent Loyal Zwatz Crumble

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Zwatz Crumble concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is a California Licensed Cannabis Cultivator, Manufacturer, and Distributor. We ship our award-winning flower, pre-roll, and concentrate products statewide.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review