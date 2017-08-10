 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cali Pro Professional 2-Part Base Nutrient Series

by Emerald Harvest

USE CALI PRO PROFESSIONAL 2-PART NUTRIENT SERIES TO: + Establish an easy yet complete feeding program for your plants + Get professional results for novice and expert growers alike + Feed simply—just measure and pour in equal portions Harness the full genetic potential of your valuable crops with Cali Pro Grow A & B and Cali Pro Bloom A & B —Emerald Harvest’s easy-to-use 2-part base nutrient series. With Cali Pro, you spend less time measuring and tweaking your feeding program and more time tending to your high-value crops. Our 2-part base nutrients are popular with growers who prefer to keep things simple. With Cali Pro, feeding your crops couldn’t be easier: just mix equal portions of parts A and B according to the application rates on the bottle or the feeding chart best suited to your strain. Cali Pro is engineered to fuel your garden throughout the crop life cycle and encourage vigorous productivity from rooting all the way to harvest. Cali Pro is a nitrogen-rich fertilizer that nourishes your high-yield, indoor-grown crops with the essential elements they need to develop strong stalks and stems and support a robust harvest. Rich in phosphorus, potassium and other essential plant nutrients needed for vigorous fruiting and flowering, Cali Pro also contains trace elements such as chelated iron, cobalt, manganese and zinc. With Cali Pro’s simple feeding program—just measure and pour the A and B parts in equal portions—Emerald Harvest helps experts and novice growers alike achieve harvests anyone would be proud of. Use Cali Pro Grow A & B during the vegetative stage and Cali Pro Bloom A & B during flowering.

bond_kmk

This is a new product for me this season, and I wish I took better photo evidence, but I am very happy with this whole product line. I have yet to finish the season, but I have high hope for the finished product because of the current state and health of my plants! I'm outdoors in pots (screen-house), and the CaliPro is working nicely. For now I'll leave 4 stars, after I get full results, it may change. For now, I'm very happy!

The idea of Emerald Harvest was the fruit of thousands of conversations with growers like you. You told us how devoted you are to your plants. We witnessed firsthand your knowledge and expertise. We learned you have needs that nutrient companies are not addressing. What you want is an easy-to-use, high-quality nutrient brand offered at a reasonable price. That’s exactly what you get with Emerald Harvest. Our easy-pour smart bottles minimize spillage, safeguarding you from product loss. Our base nutrients pack maximum punch per liter. Our simple yet powerful range of one-and-done supplements meets the nutritional needs of the most demanding crop strains. Spend less time mixing nutrients and spilling away profits and more time enjoying your garden and expanding your business. Help your plants reach their maximum genetic potential without undue complexity or expense. Buy Emerald Harvest for simple, easy success.