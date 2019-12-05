3KidMom
on December 5th, 2019
This is probably the best combination of concentration and price that's available online.
$50.00MSRP
Manufactured in an approved CDPHE facility using cGMP and ISO-9001 processes. Extracted from US grown and cultivated non-GMO industrial hemp. Full Spectrum Oil Refined using SuperCritical CO2 Extraction. Third-party laboratory tested for purity and consistency in dosages. No artificial flavorings or additives. Natural hemp flavor that easily mixes with your favorite drinks
on December 5th, 2019
Great quality product from a well known company. This is the lowest price I could find and they do free shipping.
on December 4th, 2019
Glad to be able to purchase the same known brand, same known quality, for a lower price. Works for me!