As a medically-focused extraction lab, EndoCanna takes pride in constant innovation. What you're looking at isn't your typical budder product, it's actually a distilled hash made from EC Labs' high-CBD strain, Spectrum. Rather than your typical sappy or diamond style CBD hash, this 90% CBD:5% THC is a budder.
To ensure quality and consistency, all EndoCanna products are grown & extracted in our state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facility. Our wide variety of products include hemp seed oil tinctures, Chronic Relief Balm, distillate syringes & cartridges, Terp Syrup (HTFSE sauce), live resin, waxes & shatters. Home of the infamous Alien Rock C.