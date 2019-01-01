 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

As a medically-focused extraction lab, EndoCanna takes pride in constant innovation. What you're looking at isn't your typical budder product, it's actually a distilled hash made from EC Labs' high-CBD strain, Spectrum. Rather than your typical sappy or diamond style CBD hash, this 90% CBD:5% THC is a budder.

To ensure quality and consistency, all EndoCanna products are grown & extracted in our state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facility. Our wide variety of products include hemp seed oil tinctures, Chronic Relief Balm, distillate syringes & cartridges, Terp Syrup (HTFSE sauce), live resin, waxes & shatters. Home of the infamous Alien Rock C.