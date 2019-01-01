About this product
EndoCanna's CBD Nectar is a fresh frozen product made with our high-CBD cannabis strains. It is one of our most renowned products, and many patients have spoken to the efficacy of this CBD cannabis oil. EndoCanna has won the THC Hemp Connoisseur Championship three years in a row with this specific product.
To ensure quality and consistency, all EndoCanna products are grown & extracted in our state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facility. Our wide variety of products include hemp seed oil tinctures, Chronic Relief Balm, distillate syringes & cartridges, Terp Syrup (HTFSE sauce), live resin, waxes & shatters. Home of the infamous Alien Rock C.