 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. CBD Nectar (HCFSE)

CBD Nectar (HCFSE)

by EndoCanna

Write a review
EndoCanna Concentrates Solvent CBD Nectar (HCFSE)

$45.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

EndoCanna's CBD Nectar is a fresh frozen product made with our high-CBD cannabis strains. It is one of our most renowned products, and many patients have spoken to the efficacy of this CBD cannabis oil. EndoCanna has won the THC Hemp Connoisseur Championship three years in a row with this specific product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

EndoCanna Logo
To ensure quality and consistency, all EndoCanna products are grown & extracted in our state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facility. Our wide variety of products include hemp seed oil tinctures, Chronic Relief Balm, distillate syringes & cartridges, Terp Syrup (HTFSE sauce), live resin, waxes & shatters. Home of the infamous Alien Rock C.