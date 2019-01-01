 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Vape EndoCanna’s potent THC distillate discretely with our distillate cartridges. This refined cannabis concentrate typically contains over 90% pure cannabinoids, and puts a new meaning to bang for your buck. The cartridge distillate application is popular among avid cannabis consumers who want to dab on the go.

About this brand

To ensure quality and consistency, all EndoCanna products are grown & extracted in our state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facility. Our wide variety of products include hemp seed oil tinctures, Chronic Relief Balm, distillate syringes & cartridges, Terp Syrup (HTFSE sauce), live resin, waxes & shatters. Home of the infamous Alien Rock C.