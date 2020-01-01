Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
All the same CBD benefits as our original CBD shot with the same great taste! Plus.. A little more THC. ENJOY Shots are slightly carbonated water based beverages. This water-based edible absorbs sublingually in the upper GI tract, providing you with clean, even effects and a faster activation time! 10 servings per bottle - 5mg per serving - 50 mg per bottle - Vegan - Gluten Free - Only 2 calories (per serving) - NO Artificial Colors or Flavors - Sustainably Produced & Packaged *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
