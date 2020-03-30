1:1 Mocha Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A Tropical cross between Maui wowie and Sherbert Sunset. This Strain Specific Tincture is known for it's long lasting effects. Tinctures are a new addition to the ENJOY line up. Featuring Strain specific, nug run extracts - 300 servings per bottle -Pump action top: 1 pump = 1 serving - Organic cane alcohol - Food grade essential oils
on March 30th, 2020
It's hard to find an oil-based tincture with a pleasant taste, but this product does the trick. It's virtually tasteless! I love the spray nozzle instead of dropper design because it lets me spray it in the back of my throat easily in case I don't feel like taking it sublingually that day. The price is absolutely unbeatable. With 711mg of THC total, the amount I take comes out to less than a dollar per serving with around 40 servings, making it the most cost effective way for me to get high. The strain produces a lovely relaxed and creative high, perfect for cleaning the house, watching netflix, or socializing. This is probably my favorite product. I'm looking forward to trying other strain-based tinctures from this brand.