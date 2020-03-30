 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  TINCTURE: Maui Sunset

by ENJOY Cannabis Co.

A Tropical cross between Maui wowie and Sherbert Sunset. This Strain Specific Tincture is known for it's long lasting effects. Tinctures are a new addition to the ENJOY line up. Featuring Strain specific, nug run extracts - 300 servings per bottle -Pump action top: 1 pump = 1 serving - Organic cane alcohol - Food grade essential oils

Tofugoddess

It's hard to find an oil-based tincture with a pleasant taste, but this product does the trick. It's virtually tasteless! I love the spray nozzle instead of dropper design because it lets me spray it in the back of my throat easily in case I don't feel like taking it sublingually that day. The price is absolutely unbeatable. With 711mg of THC total, the amount I take comes out to less than a dollar per serving with around 40 servings, making it the most cost effective way for me to get high. The strain produces a lovely relaxed and creative high, perfect for cleaning the house, watching netflix, or socializing. This is probably my favorite product. I'm looking forward to trying other strain-based tinctures from this brand.

​ ENJOY is a family owned and operated business born and raised in Oregon. At our farm, located in Coos Bay,  we take great pride in planting, growing, harvesting and extracting our own full spectrum, nug run oil. It is our mission to provide our customers with high quality, affordable cannabis products. We value sustainable practices, and supporting other Oregon local businesses. ​ As we continue to grow and create new ENJOY products, our values and commitment to Oregon stays the same.  We enjoy helping our community and we're so thankful for all your support, which has made our dream possible.  Whether you're looking to wind down or aiming to perk-up, Enjoy offers a blend of premium cannabis-infused drinks and tincturesto achieve the effects that suit your fancy. Enjoy is perfect for the diverse Oregonian cannabis community — these convenient cannabis products are small enough to fit in your pocket, tackling box, or hiking gear. No matter where your adventures take you, Enjoy can tag-along.