Enjoyable "Chocolate Chip Cookie" 10mg (Single)
Enjoyable now offers a 10mg Single Chocolate Chip Cookie infused with premium, Solventless cannabis oil. This Chocolate Chip cookie represents THC perfection: a mood-boosting cerebral buzz in tandem with a relaxing body sensation that soothes your body and calms your mind. For the cannabis connoisseur unwilling to sacrifice on taste, enjoyable’s chocolate Chip Cookie cannot be beaten.
Enjoyable
