CBD Doggy Snacks - 200mg (pack of 40)
by CBD American Shaman
40 pieces
$29.50
CBD plus all the beneficial naturally occurring Cannabinoids makes our Full spectrum hemp extract truly everything you need. SUPERFOODS + Hemp Extract for your dog! Human Grade (yes, you can eat them especially if you're lovely furry baby is eating them) Gluten-Free, NO Wheat, NO Corn, NO Soy, NO Artificial Preservatives, No Food Dyes or Flavorings, NO Hormones, NO Pesticides, No Added Sugars or Sodium Contains 4 mg Hemp (CBD) Extract per biscuit. 30 pack Resealable Customers usually use these for: Pain, anxiety, joint pain, sleep aid and overall wellness. Feeding Guideline: 2 biscuits per day. Start with one biscuit and observe dog’s comfort level over a 6 to 8 hour period before offering another biscuit. Hemp Extract is cumulative and may take 2 to 3 days to take effect. Inactive Ingredients (Gluten-Free. No wheat, corn, soy.) Finely Ground: Organic Lentils, Organic Split Peas, Organic Whole Fresh Eggs, Organic Quinoa, Organic Pumpkin, Organic Amaranth, Organic Coconut Oil (Pure, Non-GMO, Cold-Pressed), Organic Wheatgrass Powder, Bone Meal Powder (Pure, Sterile), Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Flaxseeds, Lecithin (Sunflower), Sea Vegetables (Kelp, Iceland Waters Origin, Hand Harvested), Vitamin E (Non-GMO Sunflower Oil), Agricultural Industrial Hemp, Sufficient Purified Water Added for Processing. Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min. 21%), Crude Fat (min. 9%; max. 11%), Crude Fiber (max. 3%), Moisture 8% (Max.), Calcium 1.02% (Min.), Phosphorus 0.78% (Min.), Ca:P 1.3. Caloric Content (M/E Calculated): 3,445 kcal/kg or 3cal/g. ~ 15 cal / wafer. Feeding Guideline: Intended for supplemental feeding in conjunction with your dog’s daily diet. Store in cool, dry place.
on August 18th, 2019
My dog Riley has DEFINITELY calmed down since I got this for him. I was worried that he wouldn't still bark when people come to the door, but that hasn't changed. He even let me clip his nails with minimal fussing, which was impossible before.
on August 18th, 2019
So far these seem to work. I have an anxiety-ridden neurotic rescued miniature schnauzer. I was worried that the treats would sedate him and make him sleepy but he still seems perky he just appears to have less anxiety and I've noticed his leash aggression has significantly decreased when we are on walks. Instead of spinning around barking like crazy when there are other dogs in the area when we are out on our walk, he just slightly growls under his breath and moves on!
on August 18th, 2019
My 95 pound Akita has high anxiety in certain situations and I’d heard good things about using hemp oil or CBD oil to relieve anxiety naturally. I have been using these treats for two weeks now and have definitely seen a difference! He’s calmer, more relaxed especially if I give them to him an hour prior to the things that trigger his anxiety. Would definitely recommend!