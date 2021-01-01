About this product

CBD plus all the beneficial naturally occurring Cannabinoids makes our Full spectrum hemp extract truly everything you need.



SUPERFOODS + Hemp Extract for your dog!



Human Grade (yes, you can eat them especially if you're lovely furry baby is eating them)



Gluten-Free, NO Wheat, NO Corn, NO Soy, NO Artificial Preservatives, No Food Dyes or Flavorings, NO Hormones, NO Pesticides, No Added Sugars or Sodium



Contains 4 mg Hemp (CBD) Extract per biscuit.



30 pack

Resealable

Customers usually use these for: Pain, anxiety, joint pain, sleep aid and overall wellness.



Feeding Guideline: 2 biscuits per day. Start with one biscuit and observe dog’s comfort level over a 6 to 8 hour period before offering another biscuit. Hemp Extract is cumulative and may take 2 to 3 days to take effect.



Inactive Ingredients (Gluten-Free. No wheat, corn, soy.) Finely Ground:

Organic Lentils, Organic Split Peas, Organic Whole Fresh Eggs, Organic Quinoa, Organic Pumpkin, Organic Amaranth, Organic Coconut Oil (Pure, Non-GMO, Cold-Pressed), Organic Wheatgrass Powder, Bone Meal Powder (Pure, Sterile), Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Flaxseeds, Lecithin (Sunflower), Sea Vegetables (Kelp, Iceland Waters Origin, Hand Harvested), Vitamin E (Non-GMO Sunflower Oil), Agricultural Industrial Hemp, Sufficient Purified Water Added for Processing.



Guaranteed Analysis:

Crude Protein (min. 21%), Crude Fat (min. 9%; max. 11%), Crude Fiber (max. 3%), Moisture 8% (Max.), Calcium 1.02% (Min.), Phosphorus 0.78% (Min.), Ca:P 1.3.



Caloric Content (M/E Calculated): 3,445 kcal/kg or 3cal/g. ~ 15 cal / wafer.



Feeding Guideline: Intended for supplemental feeding in conjunction with your dog’s daily diet.



Store in cool, dry place.