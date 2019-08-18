hanna.baker
on August 18th, 2019
using with extra strength CBD oil. it helps me to relieve pain on target areas. recommended
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
If you want natural relief from pain and inflammation, try topical CBD! This pain relief CBD cream is one of our most popular products, now with twice the amount of full-spectrum hemp extract. Topical CBD was developed to offer an alternative pain treatment option other than dangerous and addictive pain relief pills, and with our healing cream, you can directly target the area of discomfort. Enliven Essentials’ CBD cream not only introduces the healing benefits of hemp extract, but also provides cooling comfort to the area. Customers typically use this product to treat minor aches and pains, cramps, and inflammation. Order our pain relief CBD cream today and start feeling better faster! This extra strength CBD cream will be your new plus one, wherever you go. Contains 400mg active hemp extract (CBD) Non-psychoactive Provides targeted pain and inflammation relief Cruelty-free, sustainably harvested Made with all-natural ingredients Every batch is quality tested Made with high-quality, full-spectrum hemp extract Available in a 1.7-ounce bottle
on August 18th, 2019
using with extra strength CBD oil. it helps me to relieve pain on target areas. recommended
on August 18th, 2019
I've tried many different creams, and this one is the best but it also has the most CBD in it. I'm in pain constantly and this gives me just enough relief for a few hours, then I reapply. I've also mixed this with some of my other favorite creams that have lower dosages of CBD and that's been great too.
on August 18th, 2019
Please double the size, I absolutely love this cream! It’s the only cream that has helped my foot pain! A bit more menthol would be great. This hemp creams this one is the BEST!