Extra Strength CBD Pain Relief Cream

by Enliven Essentials

If you want natural relief from pain and inflammation, try topical CBD! This pain relief CBD cream is one of our most popular products, now with twice the amount of full-spectrum hemp extract. Topical CBD was developed to offer an alternative pain treatment option other than dangerous and addictive pain relief pills, and with our healing cream, you can directly target the area of discomfort. Enliven Essentials’ CBD cream not only introduces the healing benefits of hemp extract, but also provides cooling comfort to the area. Customers typically use this product to treat minor aches and pains, cramps, and inflammation. Order our pain relief CBD cream today and start feeling better faster! This extra strength CBD cream will be your new plus one, wherever you go. Contains 400mg active hemp extract (CBD) Non-psychoactive Provides targeted pain and inflammation relief Cruelty-free, sustainably harvested Made with all-natural ingredients Every batch is quality tested Made with high-quality, full-spectrum hemp extract Available in a 1.7-ounce bottle

5.010

hanna.baker

using with extra strength CBD oil. it helps me to relieve pain on target areas. recommended

belliee

I've tried many different creams, and this one is the best but it also has the most CBD in it. I'm in pain constantly and this gives me just enough relief for a few hours, then I reapply. I've also mixed this with some of my other favorite creams that have lower dosages of CBD and that's been great too.

justinjustin

Please double the size, I absolutely love this cream! It’s the only cream that has helped my foot pain! A bit more menthol would be great. This hemp creams this one is the BEST!

We are a New York family owned business. Hemp CBD oil has benefited many members of our family before we opened our company. However, their was a problem in the market, QUALITY. Most products out there, were lacking in quality or were just plain too expensive. That is when we realized the opportunity. We can help so many people like ourselves not just with the product but with quality at the right price. Just because CBD is so in demand does not mean it should be a fortune! So we created Enliven Essentials. Hemp CBD infused products with premium quality at affordable prices.