If you want natural relief from pain and inflammation, try topical CBD! This pain relief CBD cream is one of our most popular products, now with twice the amount of full-spectrum hemp extract. Topical CBD was developed to offer an alternative pain treatment option other than dangerous and addictive pain relief pills, and with our healing cream, you can directly target the area of discomfort. Enliven Essentials’ CBD cream not only introduces the healing benefits of hemp extract, but also provides cooling comfort to the area. Customers typically use this product to treat minor aches and pains, cramps, and inflammation. Order our pain relief CBD cream today and start feeling better faster!



This extra strength CBD cream will be your new plus one, wherever you go.



Contains 400mg active hemp extract (CBD)

Non-psychoactive

Provides targeted pain and inflammation relief

Cruelty-free, sustainably harvested

Made with all-natural ingredients

Every batch is quality tested

Made with high-quality, full-spectrum hemp extract

Available in a 1.7-ounce bottle