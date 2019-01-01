About this product

Enjoy the many benefits of CBD with a new, non-traditional method that provides a combination of extraordinary convenience, discretion, and precision dosing through each inhalation. The INSPIRE CBD metered dose inhaler (MDI) provides a non-smoking alternative. Unlike other products, the inhaler provides an immediate benefit that will last well into the day. This small hand-held device aids in delivering a precise dose into the lungs which allows each person to tailor the product's desired effects to one's liking. This product is manufactured by experienced professionals with the highest quality pharmaceutical grade ingredients. Smokeless Odorless Discreet Rapid-onset followed by prolonged effect Inhaled through the lungs without the damage of smoke or carcinogenic concerns from vape No excess burn-off of product Batteries or charging not required CFC-free INSPIRE CBD inhaler is the perfect product for active lifestyles, fitness enthusiasts, or health-conscious individuals. Whether it be at the gym, mountain, concert, or on the go this product will always be conveniently by your side. Each inhaler provides 10mg of CBD per puff and approximately 100 puffs total. Optional flavors include vanilla, orange creamsicle, and boysenberry. Cannabidiol is a natural, completely legal compound found in the hemp plant. Scientists point to the dynamic benefits of CBD for the treatment of many ailments, finding that it reduces pain, anxiety, promotes sleep and a better quality of life.* *This product is not approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.