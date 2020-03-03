 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Afrinomicon (aka M-Con)

by Equilibrium Genetics

🌱 Lineage: LA Confidential ♀ Heirloom Malawi ♂ These are F1 hybrids of an heirloom sativa ♂ from the Santa Cruz Mountains. This Malawi has been stabilized for a number of traits including tall height, hollow stems, light green leaves, chunky and medium dense buds, sweet aroma, high THC, and mold resistance. Photo: Royal Key Organics

HighLifeBae

M. Con #8 Grown by Royal Key Organics, SMELL: the pungently sweet aroma is the first thing you notice when you open the jar. The words 'tart" comes to mind. TASTE: organic grapes with the seeds; semi-sweet & earthy EFFECT: Warm, fuzzy body high from the LA Con. comes on gradually but doesn't get you too stuck thanks to that 'sativa' properties from the Malawi. WARNING: may find yourself smiling for no reason at some point within 30 mins. after consuming, I call that 'mission accomplished'

LA Confidential

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.