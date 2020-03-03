HighLifeBae on March 3rd, 2020

M. Con #8 Grown by Royal Key Organics, SMELL: the pungently sweet aroma is the first thing you notice when you open the jar. The words 'tart" comes to mind. TASTE: organic grapes with the seeds; semi-sweet & earthy EFFECT: Warm, fuzzy body high from the LA Con. comes on gradually but doesn't get you too stuck thanks to that 'sativa' properties from the Malawi. WARNING: may find yourself smiling for no reason at some point within 30 mins. after consuming, I call that 'mission accomplished'