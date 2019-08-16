 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Black Jack Glue

by Equilibrium Genetics

About this product

☀️ Type: Indica / Sativa 🌹 Aroma: Piney sweet & some gassy phenos 🌲 Flower Time: 9 weeks / 1st week of Oct. 🌱 Lineage: Black Jack ♀ is an early finishing, easy to grow strain which produces dense high THC flowers with a distinct piney fruit smell. Glue 87.5% ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue 87.5% male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue 87.5% sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.

1 customer review

GeologyJoe

This is a tentative 5/5, due to the fact that these plants are just entering their flowering stage and haven't shown their true potential yet. I accidentally bought these seeds (sold by Equilibrium Genetics) while at a dispensary (my fault), and when I found them in my bag afterwards, I decided to pop the seeds into some rock wool and see what happens. As statistics would suggest, six of the twelve seeds ended up as females, and now, after about two months, they are nearly four feet tall and are starting to flower. The plants have a nice, tall but wide profile (I did not top them) and they have lots of branches but not an excessive amount of leaves to shade the growing buds. I am growing them in 10-gallon pots using Fox Farms soil and a mixture of appropriate nutes including Sugaree. So far so good, and I can't wait to see how the harvest turns out!

About this strain

Original Glue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.