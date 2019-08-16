GeologyJoe on August 16th, 2019

This is a tentative 5/5, due to the fact that these plants are just entering their flowering stage and haven't shown their true potential yet. I accidentally bought these seeds (sold by Equilibrium Genetics) while at a dispensary (my fault), and when I found them in my bag afterwards, I decided to pop the seeds into some rock wool and see what happens. As statistics would suggest, six of the twelve seeds ended up as females, and now, after about two months, they are nearly four feet tall and are starting to flower. The plants have a nice, tall but wide profile (I did not top them) and they have lots of branches but not an excessive amount of leaves to shade the growing buds. I am growing them in 10-gallon pots using Fox Farms soil and a mixture of appropriate nutes including Sugaree. So far so good, and I can't wait to see how the harvest turns out!