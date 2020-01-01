About this product

☀️ Type: Indica 🌲 Flower: 8-11 weeks / Oct. 🌹 Aroma: Grape, berry, pine, and gas 🌱 Lineage: Granddaddy Purple ♀ (or GDP) is a famous indica cross between Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple. Glue Bx2 ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue Bx2 male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue Bx2 sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.