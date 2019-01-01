 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Great daytime buzz. Really great flavor. This landrace cut came from seeds that were popped in the 1970’s. A Peace Corp volunteer brought the seeds back from Panama. ☀️ Type: Sativa 2:1 CBD dominant 😁 Attributes: Uplifting, energetic, pain relieving 🌲 Flower Time: 70-84 days 🌱 Lineage: Panama Red: Open pollination of 12 females and 8 males that were between 2:1 and 4:1 CBD dominant. Photo: Whole Plant Wellness writes, "Panama Red - one of the keeper phenos getting super purple with the cold nights ⚡️💚⚡️💚"

Panama Red is best described as an old-school cannabis classic. Originating from Panama, this pure sativa rose to stardom in the late 1960’s thanks to its speedy and intense effects, bordering on psychedelic. As cannabis cultivation matured, Panama Red, which has a lengthy flowering time of at least 11 weeks, was left behind for faster growing strains and increased profits. However, those who fondly recall days of its prominence love its smooth medicating experience and loftily contemplate its revival. If you can get your hands on this sentimental throwback, do not hesitate to groove down memory lane and enjoy the ride.

Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.