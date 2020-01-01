Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
☀️ Type: Indica 🌲 Flower: 8-9 weeks / early Oct. 🌹 Aroma: Pine, earth 🌱 Lineage: 88 G-13 HashPlant ♀ AllBud writes, “The high starts with a euphoric rush that leaves you feeling lifted and completely relaxed in both mind and body. This deep-felt relaxation will quickly start to become slightly sedative, lulling you into a state of complete ease with just a touch of couch-lock that isn’t too overwhelming. These effects give 88 G-13 an edge in treating a variety of conditions including chronic pain, appetite loss, insomnia, depression, headaches or migraines, and inflammation. 88 G-13 has a sweet herbal woody flavor with a spicy earthy exhale that lingers on your tongue long after you finish toking. The smell is very citrusy with a dank earthy overtone accented by a touch of woody pine. This bud has small round forest green nugs with long thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny frosty white crystal trichomes.” (PNW HashPlant x Northern Lights #1) PotGuide writes, “Hashplant will knock you out if you’re not careful with dosage. But if you can manage not to fall asleep, you’ll experience a pleasant body warmth and pain relief along with a relaxed and lazy mind-state that will see the hours fly by. Not suggested for daytime use except for patients that don’t have much to do. This would make a superb nighttime smoke for those who struggle with sleep and pain issues in the evenings.”
