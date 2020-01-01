 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hybrid Pre-Roll 1g

by Ervana

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We believe cannabis should be reliable, consistent, and accessible. To achieve this, we offer signature blends that deliver consistent effects and potencies every time. We’ve developed a proprietary blending process through countless hours of testing and hundreds of strains. Our blending process allows us to bring out the best qualities of hybrids, indicas, and sativas while avoiding many of the common negative effects. Designed around different mood states, our blends let you choose how you want to feel. Coupled with our blends, we use a proprietary variable grinding technique on our flower. The end result is a joint with unbeatable smokability – easy air flow, slow burn, and great taste. Hybrid: Blended to achieve a balanced high of both body and mind. Our Hybrid blend is great for day or night.

Craft, consistent, and California to the core. We are Ervana. We believe in being stewards to the environment. Our packaging is eco-conscious, our flower is grown sustainably, and for every ounce we sell, we plant a tree. Our pre-roll blends are made with a proprietary variable grind process delivering unbeatable smokability – easy air flow, great taste, and consistent effects.