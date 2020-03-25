 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 20:1 Lavender Relief Cream 800mg CBD : 40mg THC

20:1 Lavender Relief Cream 800mg CBD : 40mg THC

by Escape Artists

Escape Artists Topicals Lotions 20:1 Lavender Relief Cream 800mg CBD : 40mg THC

About this product

Escape Artists 20:1 Lavender Relief Cream is a concentrated, highly bioavailable, water-based formula that is designed to deliver our blend of pure cannabinoids quickly to areas needing relief.

About this brand

Through innovative delivery mechanisms and revolutionary molecular pharmaceutical technologies, Escape Artists products deliver cannabinoids that perform at the highest levels – ensuring you can focus on getting the desired effect quickly, consistently and reliably. Escape Artists applies proven pharmaceutical technologies to provide cannabis customers with fast, predictable, and enjoyable experiences. We encourage our employees to be creative developers, always dedicated to letting customers maintain control of their self-care needs.