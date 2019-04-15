tangerineSkyy
on April 15th, 2019
Beautifully crafted and high quality oil. Leaves a mellow scent that helps soothe and relax. Was recommended to me to help with my trouble sleeping but can be used for a variety of other purposes, highly recommend!
Saturn’s Return oil encourages us to have the strength to continue on. Saturn’s Return is a period of new duties & ambition while facing unforeseen challenges. Sandalwood helps us with grounding while instilling a sense of inner peace. As you work on your self-esteem, the Palo Santo protects and helps fight off emotional trauma, leaving vanilla to help you relax and move forward. Points of Placement: Root chakra, chest, hands Ingredients: Jojoba oil Sandalwood Palo Santo Vanilla 25mg CBD 1oz
on April 15th, 2019
Saturns Return! I received a sample of this during a workshop in SF. The quality is amazing and I frequently use it on my shoulders since I work on the computer often. Highly recommend! It has a very unisex smell, and smells great.
on April 15th, 2019
Got this for my mom as she likes sandalwood smells and she loves it. It softens the skin and the aroma stays for at least 3-4 hours. As she has some arthritis in her knee, the CBD also helps to give relief.