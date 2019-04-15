 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Saturn's Return

by Eternal-Therapy

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Saturn’s Return oil encourages us to have the strength to continue on. Saturn’s Return is a period of new duties & ambition while facing unforeseen challenges. Sandalwood helps us with grounding while instilling a sense of inner peace. As you work on your self-esteem, the Palo Santo protects and helps fight off emotional trauma, leaving vanilla to help you relax and move forward. Points of Placement: Root chakra, chest, hands Ingredients: Jojoba oil Sandalwood Palo Santo Vanilla 25mg CBD 1oz

3 customer reviews

5.03

tangerineSkyy

Beautifully crafted and high quality oil. Leaves a mellow scent that helps soothe and relax. Was recommended to me to help with my trouble sleeping but can be used for a variety of other purposes, highly recommend!

DonutKush

Saturns Return! I received a sample of this during a workshop in SF. The quality is amazing and I frequently use it on my shoulders since I work on the computer often. Highly recommend! It has a very unisex smell, and smells great.

treeshawn

Got this for my mom as she likes sandalwood smells and she loves it. It softens the skin and the aroma stays for at least 3-4 hours. As she has some arthritis in her knee, the CBD also helps to give relief.

About this brand

Eternal-Therapy Logo
Each oil has an element of religious or spiritual background, planetary symbolism, Vedic or Greek meaning & astrological connection. Using plants & oils to help connect to conscious expansion, we have a product that can people shift their own consciousness & alter their reality with disciplined use, creating true alchemical practice. We use Hemp derived CBD in all our oils to promote its health benefits, making it a well rounded product. Every element in each bottle has been carefully thought out with love & intention in hopes that people can return to creating a strong spiritual foundation, which leads to a more positive & abundant life.