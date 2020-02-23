 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  MONARCH™ - Koffee Breath

MONARCH™ - Koffee Breath

by Monarch

4.02
MONARCH™ - Koffee Breath

About this product

Sativa Dominant

2 customer reviews

4.02

Gypsyspirit0921

Smooth. Tasty. Best part about this strain besides the amazing high is that a portion of the proceeds get donated to wildlife funds for the monarch butterfly. Not a good day sativa for me. Love this more for the end of the day when I don't yet want to sleep.

