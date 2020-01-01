 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Blaze Sodas Orange Cream Pie - 30mg

Blaze Sodas Orange Cream Pie - 30mg

by Evergreen Herbal

Write a review
Evergreen Herbal Edibles Beverages Blaze Sodas Orange Cream Pie - 30mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blaze sodas tap into those nostalgic memories of drinking a soda with your buds - because sometimes a nice refreshing soda is the answer to all your worries. Whether you’re sitting around the campfire or having a backyard BBQ, Blaze Sodas are the perfect accompaniment for those long summer nights. Like all our beverages, Blaze sodas come with dosing ladder and resealable screw cap so you can enjoy Blaze Sodas at your own pace. Made with clear distillate, pure cane sugar, and lots of love. Blaze On! - Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Avid, Natural Flavor, Quillaja Saponaria, Cannabis Distillate, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative), Gum Acacia, Yellow #6. - Nutrition Facts: Amount per container: Calories 100, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 10mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 24g (8% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 24 (44% DV), Protein 0g, Potassium 13mg (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Evergreen Herbal Logo
Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.