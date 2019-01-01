Gummies - Lemon - 100mg
About this product
Classic gumy square with a cannabis twist! Evergreen Organix Fruit Chews are never sprayed or soaked. They are 100% made from scratch with all natural premium fruit by our gourmet confection makers. No animal products in this fine product (gelatin free). Available in Blue Raspberry, Bubble Gum, Cherry, Fruit Punch, Lemon, Peach, Pina Colada, Pomegranate, Tutti Fruitti, and Watermelon. Dosed at 10mg THC per gum drop and 100mg per pack.
