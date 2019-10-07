Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
This simple natural Oil infused with Cannabis allow our lady friends to dab a few drops on a tampon and allow the body to absorb all the beneficial cannabinoids into the soft tissue for a relaxing sensation that can relieve some to most discomfort associated with a woman's menstrual cycle.
on October 7th, 2019
Absolutely amazing relief! Last about 6hrs
on March 8th, 2019
Ladies! This stuff is wonderful! This is the first time in YEARS that I haven’t had to take a SINGLE pain pill for cramps! Which blows my mind because every month I’ve always felt like a shark was eating my uterus. It works almost INSTANTLY! I feel great and for the first time in years I haven’t had to miss a single day of work due to cramps. I don’t know how I ever lived without this!