Established in 2015, Evergreen Organix has grown to be Nevada’s premiere marijuana edibles producer. We are 100% locally owned, family operated, and have proudly rooted our brand in the Silver State. Following the Nevada Strict Cannabis Guidelines, we can ensure you that our testing is exact, absolute and very detailed for your protection. Our potency will be exact and not estimated and the third party lab results will let you know you are consuming the cleanest and safest products in the country! Philosophy Founded on the principles of quality and care, Evergreen Organix has developed our product line using only the finest ingredients and premium cannabis. We put a tremendous amount of effort into all avenues of our production. From hand crafting to small batching, we closely monitor every phase of product development to make sure that the end results are delicious and consistent. We work hard to make sure that consumers are getting a premium cannabis experience every time they choose an Evergreen Organix product.