1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Oil Tincture - 250mg by Evermore Cannabis Company
on November 30th, 2019
This oil is great for staying calm and happy in chaos. I started with one drop on a cookie or under the tongue. On a really busy day, I take up to 12 drops throughout the day. It is very relaxing and I can stay focused.