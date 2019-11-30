 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Oil Tincture - 250mg

by Evermore Cannabis Company

$40.00

About this product

Oil Tincture - 250mg by Evermore Cannabis Company

1 customer review

SaraToga7

This oil is great for staying calm and happy in chaos. I started with one drop on a cookie or under the tongue. On a really busy day, I take up to 12 drops throughout the day. It is very relaxing and I can stay focused.

